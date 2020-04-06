The West Plains City Council will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday to review and approve city and utility budgets for the 2021 fiscal year and formally extend the city’s stay-at-home order to the end of April.
The session comes after a special meeting of the city council held Friday, during which the city council reviewed and discussed the proposed city and utility budgets and mandated a 50% reduction of maximum occupancy for businesses within city limits in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
During Friday's meeting Finance Director Todd Harman highlighted certain budget items, noting that compared to the 2019 fiscal year, the city is in much better shape.
“At this time last year we were sitting at little over $700,000 in the bank for 18 days cash on hand,” he said. “If I was in that predicament today, I would probably be in a panic.” He added that the city has improved that situation by increasing its cash on hand to about $3.2 million, or over 180 days of unrestricted net cash on hand.
“With the economy going the way it is, we need that flexibility to work with,” Harman said.
In the 2021 city budget proposal, Harman estimates that by March 31 of next year, the city could have 85 days' worth, or a little over $2 million in unrestricted net cash, though he said that could change depending on how long the pandemic and its effects last.
He also said the money does not include outstanding funds that have yet to be paid to the city.
“I’m still owed about a half million dollars from FEMA for the 2017 flood,” Harman said, adding that the city is also still waiting on funds from a 2019 windstorm that caused significant damage. “I don’t want to depend on that money. If it comes through, that will be great.”
There were three concerns Harman had about the budget, which he brought up to the city council: a potential drop in revenues, mostly from sales tax, franchise fees and charges for services; funding for outside; and financing the recent purchase of vehicles for the city police department.
CAPITAL FUNDS
As far as service fees go, Harman said that just in one month, the city has lost over $75,000 from the cancellation of events at the civic center, due to guidance and orders limiting large gatherings due to the new coronavirus.
Among his considerations, Harmon said, the city has commitments in the capital improvement fund that it must uphold.
For example, Harman said, the city must make a $930,000 debt service payment as well as the proposed improvements to Butler Children’s Park, approved by voters in November 2019.
“We have a commitment to the public to move forward -- if the grant money comes through -- to move forward with the playground and splash pad at Butler park,” Harman said.
He pointed out there are items included within the capital improvements fund that would likely be on the cutting block if the expected sales tax revenue doesn’t come through.
“If it comes to making the debt payment or putting in a new phone system, we’re going to make the debt payment,” he said, adding that he doesn’t expect the sales tax revenue to be impacted too much, since people still have to buy essential items in town.
During the meeting, Mayor Jack Pahlmann thanked the voters of West Plains for approving the use tax for online purchases.
“If we didn’t have that use tax we would really be in a world of hurt,” Pahlmann said. “It helps bolster our potential income.”
According to Harman, since last year, the internet use tax has brought in over $360,000 to the community.
FUNDING OUTSIDE ORGANIZATIONS
As far as providing funding to outside organizations, Harman said the city gives $12,000 to the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce, $12,000 to West Plains Downtown Revitalization, $114,000 to the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and $175,000 to the West Plains Public Library.
Harman said he has been meeting with library officials and the library, which is primarily funded by county property taxes, has about $600,000 in the bank.
“That gives them two years cash on hand, basically,” Harman told the council.
Councilwoman Jessica Nease voiced concerns about cutting funding to the organizations completely, especially the library.
“With this type of money, or any of the money, I would like to approach this with a scalpel instead of a weed whacker,” Nease said. “We need to look at what services are being provided to the community and how those services fall from being cut.”
Nease pointed out that the EDC is mostly funded by the city, though membership dues are supposed to help provide half of the funding.
Topliff affirmed that the city entered into a five-year commitment with the EDC, a private-public partnership, and according to that commitment, the city agreed to provide half of the funding.
Discussions amongst the council went back and forth as Mayor Pahlmann and Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Topliff came out against any cuts to the EDC. Both represent the public sector on the corporation's board.
Pahlmann said that the EDC has momentum and that it wouldn’t be productive to cut off funding to it.
Council members agreed to look at possible cuts when approving the budget.
POLICE VEHICLES
Harman brought up his concerns about financing the police vehicles. He said the original interest finance rate of 2.6% expired and that city would be paying to borrow its own money to finance the vehicles right now.
“We have the capital improvements money to pay for the vehicles with cash out of pocket,” Harman said.
Harman said he recommended putting out bids to banks to refinance the vehicles to allow the city maintain current cash-on-hand levels.
Harman also pointed out the utilities budget is expected to take a hit because of outstanding revenue collections and a decrease in utilities sold. He projects that by this time next year the utilities budget will have 170 days of cash on hand, which is slightly below the recommend level of 180 days.
To view the proposed city and utilities budgets for the 2021 fiscal year, visit the city’s website at www.westplains.net/government or email todd.harman@westplains.net.
