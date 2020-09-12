From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, the West Plains Senior Center on East Main Street will offer a Grab & Go Hot Lunch.
The menu includes barbecue chicken, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, rolls and coconut cream pie.
All are invited to drop by, say hello to staff and volunteers and grab a plate to go. The suggested donation for patrons 60 and older is $3.50 per plate, and for all others, $6 per plate.
