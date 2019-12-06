How many of you have a real tree vs. fake tree? I had always been a “real tree” girl. I loved all the things about it, the fun of picking it out, the smell, the mess it made, because I always put it up way too soon and then nobody remembered to water it — sound familiar to anyone?
Then a couple years ago, our oldest son (who always voted for “real tree” also) was away for his job and it was really hard to get everyone together to go pick a tree. Next thing I knew, my husband and youngest son (“fake tree” people) were convincing me to get a fake tree. They used the argument that I could put it up sooner. So I gave in.
The last two years we have had a fake tree and, well, I kinda love it! Everything has a season, and I think our season of real trees has passed. Regardless of what kind of tree you choose, they are both wonderful to sit beside and read your favorite Christmas stories.
The library is feeling extra festive lately with all the Christmas-themed books that have been coming in the mail. Debbie Macomber writes some of my favorite stories. Although I love almost every genre of book, I like cozy stories around the holidays.
Some new books to our collection this month include “Olive Kitteridge” by Elizabeth Strout, “Applesauce Weather” by Helen Frost, “Kept Woman” by Karin Slaughter, “The Dinky Donkey” by Craig Smith and “Thanksgiving is...” by Gail Gibbons.
We will be having our first Children's Story Time at 2 p.m. Thursday. We will be reading stories and make a craft. This will be for all ages. If you have any questions give me a call or send me a message on our Facebook page.
The community center will be having a Community Potluck Dinner at noon Jan. 1. Bring a dish and they will provide beverages and table service. December will be a fun-filled month for sure!
November was certainly bustling. A few highlights for me included a fun LWR (Ladies Who Read) at the beginning of the month, then I was blessed with being brought food several times throughout the month. My sweet Mom brought me lunch one day, another day the local deer-hunters brought me a plate of fish, my husband Daniel brought me lunch on his day off and my cousin brought me food from the restaurant another day.
I guess everyone is in the spirit of giving this year. And I am certainly in the spirit of being thankful! I hope everyone had a wonderful November and that this holiday season is they best yet.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Thomasville Public Library!
Remember, library cards are free! Come get your library card today! Please bring in a photo id and a piece of mail with current address to get signed up.
Thomasville Public Library is a branch of the Oregon County Library District and is located in the Thomasville Community Center. Business hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Like us on Facebook at Thomasville Public Library. If you have any questions call at 417-764-3603
She will bear a son and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins - Matthew 1:21
