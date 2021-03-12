The South Central Child Advocacy Center, Bootleggers BBQ and Sugar Lily Bakery and Floral have issued the last call for St. Patrick's Day Drive-Thru Dinner orders.
The deadline is midnight tonight and orders may be made online at www.childadvocacydinner.org, or scan the QR code on a CAC St. Patrick's Day Drive-Thru Dinner flyer. Click the “Events” button on the website to get to the menu and make a selection from the appetizers, dinners, take-and-bake meals and cupcakes suited to every budget and every taste.
A limited number of servings is available, and meals may be picked up from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Child Advocacy Center, 411 Garfield Ave. in West Plains.
Bootleggers BBQ is serving up the main event: Appetizers feed up to four people and include smoked corned beef cabbage roll, or beer cheese and pretzels for $12 each.
Dinners for two are smoked Black and Tan pork tenderloin marinated in Guinness beer and spices, served with garlic buttered red potatoes with parmesan and chives and bacon-glazed Brussels sprouts; or corned beef with garlic buttered red potatoes with parmesan cheese and a beer bacon sauerkraut for $40 each.
Take-and-bake meals for two are smoked brisket shepherd's pie with salad and bread for $35, or Cajun chicken penne pasta with diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro for $30. A single-serving kid's meal of chicken strips with mac and cheese for $8 is also available.
Finish the feast with a Sugar Lily's Bakery and Floral cupcake for $4 each. Or just have five cupcakes for dinner, one of each flavor. It's for a good cause, after all! Flavors offered are turtle, sugar cookie, strawberry shortcake, Reese's and chocolate lover.
The dinner replaces the CAC's annual Celebrity Dinner as its main fundraiser, and the organization welcomes donations throughout the year. The South Central CAC is a West Plains satellite office of the CAC based in Springfield, which provides forensic interviews and physical examinations and support services to children believed to be victims of emotional, physical or sexual abuse or neglect, or who have witnessed criminal activity.
The agency as a whole served 1,527 children in the southern Missouri region in 2020. Of those children age 18 or younger served by South Central CAC, 143 children lived in Howell County; 49 in Oregon County; 23 in Shannon County; 58 in Texas County; 45 in Wright County; 14 in Douglas County; and seven in Ozark County.
Sponsorships for the dinner are still available. Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply has joined the sponsorship team at the Emerald Level with a $750 donation, as well as Simmons Bank at the Leprechaun Level with a $500 donation.
Previously announced sponsors include West Plains Bank and Trust Company and Ozarks Healthcare, both Leprechaun Level donors. A link to sponsor is available on the Child Advocacy Center website.
