Alton School District in Oregon County and West Plains School District and surrounding rural schools will remain closed through April 24 to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about unauthorized, fraudulent COVID-19 test kids. The FDA has not at this time authorized any kits for self-testing at home for COVID-19. To report fraudulent test kids, email FDA-COVID-19-Fraudulent-Products@fda.hhs.gov.
The Ozark County University of Missouri Extension Office is temporarily closed to the public. Staff continue to work to provide modified programming and services. Visit extension2.missouri.edu/counties/ozark for updates.
A “socially distant community Easter egg hunt” is in the works in West Plains, say city officials. Residents of the city are encouraged to decorate their windows with a large, creatively decorated Easter egg from Saturday through April 12.
Families are invited to take a walk or drive around, practicing social distancing and staying 6 feet apart from others, to find as many eggs as they can. Participants are also invited to share their photos with the city on Facebook at “The City of West Plains.”
The statewide pesticide collection event initially scheduled for April 11 has been postponed. The event has been rescheduled for Sept. 19 at the same location, Heritage Tractor, 3285 N. U.S. 63 in West Plains.
West Plains city buildings including the public library, the Jimmie Carroll Sports Complex/West Plains Parks & Recreation, civic center, Ozark Heritage Welcome Center and the senior center will remain closed to the public through April 15. If deemed necessary, the closure could be expanded.
The lobby remains open solely for customers making utility payments, though all are encouraged to use other methods available: paying online at www.westplains.net; using the drop box in front of city hall, 1910 Holiday Lane; paying at West Plains Bank & Trust or Wood & Huston Bank drive-thrus between Wednesday and April 20; or paying by regular mail by sending a check along with the statement received by mail.
Call 256-7176 for more information or assistance.
Written and skills-based driver road testing have been suspended statewide through April, including operator, commercial driver’s license and motorcycle testing.
The West Plains State of the Community Address that was to be jointly hosted by city officials, West Plains R-7 Schools, Howell County officials, Missouri State University-West Plains and the West Plains Chamber of Commerce has been canceled. The event was planned for April 14.
West Plains Public Library staff remind patrons that library materials are not being accepted for returns, and fines are not accruing as long as the library is closed, through April 15. All expiring memberships between March 18 and April 15 will be renewed to allow patrons continued access to online resources such as e-book services. For more information call 256-4775 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Willow Springs City Hall has closed its lobby. Utility payments may be made using the dropbox outside city hall, by calling 417-469-2107 or going online to www.willowspringsmo.com.
Ozark Spring DAR will not hold its April meeting. It was previously scheduled to be held April 14.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 1,327
Over 400: St. Louis County.
Over 100: Kansas City, St. Louis City.
Over 75: Jackson.
Over 50: Boone, St. Charles.
Over 25: Greene, Jefferson.
Over 10: Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Lafayette, Perry.
All others: Adair, Atchison, Barry, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Buchanan, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Henry, Jasper, Johnson, Joplin, Lincoln, Livingston, Macon, Maries, McDonald, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Osage, Pemiscot, Pettis, Platte, Pulaski, Ralls, Randolph, Ray, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shelby, St. Francois, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Warren, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 14 (Boone, Camden, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Lafayette, St. Charles, St. Louis City, St. Louis County).
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 523
Over 100: Pulaski,
Over 50: Cleburne.
Over 25: Benton, Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson.
Over 10: Clark, Crittenden, Van Buren, Washington.
All others: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crawford, Cross, Desha, Drew, Grant, Greene, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Johnson, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lonoke, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Randolph, Saline, Searcy, Sebastian, Sevier, St. Francis, Stone, Union, White, Woodruff.
Deaths: 8 (Cleburne, Pulaski, Conway, Van Buren, Independence).
Source: Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Arkansas Department of Health.
