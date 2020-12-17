The Howell County Health Department on Wednesday reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed, and two new deaths attributed to the disease. There are 119 known active cases.
To date, 2,695 cases have been recorded in the county, and 80 deaths.
The 14-day test positivity rate is 19.2%, down 16% from a week ago.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 353,038.
Change from last report: 5,435.
50,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-44,999: Kansas City.
20,000-24,999: Jackson, St. Charles.
15,000-19,999: Greene.
10,000-14,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, St. Francois.
1,000-4,999: Adair, Audrain, Barry, Benton, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Dunklin, Henry, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison. Marion, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pettis, Phelps, Pike, Platte, Polk, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Scott, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Stone, Taney, Texas, Warren, Washington, Webster.
500-999: Andrew, Barton, Bates, Bollinger, Carroll, Dallas, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gasconade, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Howard, Livingston, Macon, Ralls, Ray, Ripley, Sullivan, Vernon, Wayne, Wright.
Under 500: Atchison, Caldwell, Carter, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Daviess, Hickory, Holt, Iron, Knox, Lewis, Linn, Maries, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Worth.
Deaths: 4,799.
Change from last report: 45.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 191,504.
Change from last report: 4,447.
20,000+: Pulaski.
15,000-19,999: Washington.
10,000-14,999: Benton.
5,000-9,999: Craighead, Faulkner, Jefferson, Saline, Sebastian.
1,000-4,999: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Columbia, Crawford, Crittenden, Cross, Drew, Garland, Greene, Hempstead, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Logan, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Ouachita, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Randolph, Sevier, St. Francis, Union, White, Yell.
500-999: Bradley, Cleburne, Conway, Desha, Franklin, Fulton, Grant, Howard, Little River, Madison, Marion, Nevada, Newton, Pike, Sharp, Stone, Van Buren.
Under 500: Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette, Monroe, Montgomery, Perry, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Woodruff.
Deaths: 3,074.
Change from last report: 841.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
