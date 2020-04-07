On Tuesday, a day after a citywide curfew was imposed in Thayer, the Oregon County Health Department confirmed that county’s first case of coronavirus.
The positive test came back on a 49-year-old man, who is quarantined at home as health officials work to determine any contact the man may have had with other people in order to warn anyone who is at risk of exposure.
To date, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services reports over 3,000 confirmed cases.
Mammoth Spring, just across the state line in Fulton County, Ark., imposed a curfew April 1, taking into consideration current efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. That same day, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced there will be no more onsite instruction in schools statewide.
There have been no confirmed cases in Fulton County as of Tuesday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data; 932 cases have been confirmed statewide.
Thayer and Mammoth Spring meet at the Missouri/Arkansas border, with no significant distance between them. The curfews are in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., with citizens directed to stay in their homes, vehicles or places of employment during those times.
Thayer's order is to be in effect until 6 a.m. April 24. No end date was given for the Mammoth Spring curfew.
In Thayer, city officials caution that violators may be fined up to $500 and/or face up to 90 days in jail. Exceptions to the rule are made for those that are conducting essential activities, government functions or going to work in jobs deemed essential.
Essential activities are those considered necessary to the health and safety of individuals and their families, and include grocery shopping.
Other exceptions made by Thayer city council members apply to situations where an individual is homeless or is seeking alternative shelter due to domestic violence. Social distancing to the extent possible is still encouraged in those situations and any other time individuals are out in public to conduct essential activities.
Essential businesses have been directed to limit the number of customers following Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.
In general, any intentional gathering of 10 people or more, whether indoors or out, has been forbidden. During curfew hours, “all private and public intentional gatherings of any number of people outside a single household or living unit is prohibited.”
Members of law enforcement and other public safety and health workers are exempt from the requirement, as is anyone with a letter authorizing them to travel, as long as they are conducting essential activities.
In Mammoth Spring, city officials discourage any kind of social gathering, and note the lobby of city hall will be closed to the public until May 4. Services including food and medication delivery to the elderly and mail pickup services are being provided by the city on request, officials say.
The positive test came back on a 49-year-old man, who is quarantined at home as health officials work to determine any contact the man may have had with other people in order to warn anyone who is at risk of exposure.
To date, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services reports over 3,000 confirmed cases.
Mammoth Spring, just across the state line in Fulton County, Ark., imposed a curfew April 1, taking into consideration current efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. That same day, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced there will be no more onsite instruction in schools statewide.
There have been no confirmed cases in Fulton County as of Tuesday, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data; 932 cases have been confirmed statewide.
Thayer and Mammoth Spring meet at the Missouri/Arkansas border, with no significant distance between them. The curfews are in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., with citizens directed to stay in their homes, vehicles or places of employment during those times.
Thayer's order is to be in effect until 6 a.m. April 24. No end date was given for the Mammoth Spring curfew.
In Thayer, city officials caution that violators may be fined up to $500 and/or face up to 90 days in jail. Exceptions to the rule are made for those that are conducting essential activities, government functions or going to work in jobs deemed essential.
Essential activities are those considered necessary to the health and safety of individuals and their families, and include grocery shopping.
Other exceptions made by Thayer city council members apply to situations where an individual is homeless or is seeking alternative shelter due to domestic violence. Social distancing to the extent possible is still encouraged in those situations and any other time individuals are out in public to conduct essential activities.
Essential businesses have been directed to limit the number of customers following Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.
In general, any intentional gathering of 10 people or more, whether indoors or out, has been forbidden. During curfew hours, “all private and public intentional gatherings of any number of people outside a single household or living unit is prohibited.”
Members of law enforcement and other public safety and health workers are exempt from the requirement, as is anyone with a letter authorizing them to travel, as long as they are conducting essential activities.
In Mammoth Spring, city officials discourage any kind of social gathering, and note the lobby of city hall will be closed to the public until May 4. Services including food and medication delivery to the elderly and mail pickup services are being provided by the city on request, officials say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.