Dennis Fox

Graveside services for Dennis Ray Fox, 66, Holly Springs, Miss., will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Union Grove Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Fox passed away at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs, Miss.
He was born May 12, 1954, at Kansas City, Mo., to Murl Elvis Fox and Wilma E. Oaks Fox. He was a Master Mason, Shriner and loved to hunt and fish. Dennis was a millwright and had a career in industrial plant maintenance. Mr. Fox was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by two children Dennis DaRay Fox and wife Lisa Marie, and Daniel Ray Fox and wife Tolise; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one brother Murl Hudlow; five sisters Janice Henley and husband Travis, Linda Purvis, Denise Fox, Sharon Fox and Brenda Sue Fox; eight nieces; and four nephews.
His parents preceded him in death.
Mr. Fox will lie in state from 5 until 9 p.m. Friday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Union Grove Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be left at www.robertsondrago.com.
