Millard Barton

Millard Eugene Barton of Alton, Mo., passed away at his home Feb. 24, 2021, at the age of 91 years, 10 months and 22 days.
He was born April 2, 1929, to Elgan Adam Barton and Bonnie Bell (Sanders) Barton.
On Nov. 25, 1947, he was united in marriage to Viola Nadine Johnson.
Survivors include his loving, devoted wife of 73 years, Nadine; one daughter Carolyn Huggins and husband Earnest, West Plains, Mo.; one son Ronnie Barton and wife Janet, Alton, Mo.; four grandchildren Justin Barton, Kyle Barton and wife Robin, Kimberly Rogers and husband Corey, and Carrie Tilley and husband Brad; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; four brothers Melvin, Gordon, Carlos and Curtis Barton; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Fern Forrester, one brother Willard Barton and father-in-law and mother-in-law Claude and Lottie Johnson.
Millard was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Graveside services were held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the Cave Springs Cemetery with Bro. Bill Bales officiating. Arrangements under the direction of the Clary Funeral Home, Alton. Pallbearers will be Justin Barton, Kyle Barton, Levi Barton, Corey Rogers, Alec Rogers and Brad Tilley.
