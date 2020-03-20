Starting Monday, the West Plains Transit will hourly for seven hours to six locations, carrying a maximum of nine passengers, announced West Plains city officials. The change will be in effect through April 15 or as long as needed.
Routes will begin at 8 a.m. at South Towers Apartments, 8:02 at Walnut Grove Apartments, 8:17 at Walmart, 8:30 at West Vue Apartments, 8:32 at Ozarks Medical Center and 8:35 at Ramey Grocery Store.
The last pickup will be made at 3:35 p.m. at Ramey.
The limit on passengers is due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Howell County Health Department’s recommendations to limit groups of people to no more than 10; the driver is included among the 10 on each bus.
In between each route, buses will be cleaned and disinfected for the safety of passengers and the driver, officials said.
Citizens can call 256-1241 if they are not at the route locations or need to go elsewhere to arrange pickup.
