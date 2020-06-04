Health Department officials have been notified of a 10th Howell County resident to have tested positive for the presence of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The infection is believed to have been the result of exposure to an infected relative while on an out-of-state visit. The patient has been in isolation since being notified that they may have been exposed via someone they had contact with outside the area who also tested positive, said officials. As a result, there is no identified risk of exposure to the community.
The case is not connected to the cases recently reported in the Mtn. View area.
•
As of Tuesday afternoon, before the 10th positive result came in, the Howell County Health Department had tallied 942 tests conducted for the virus on county residents.
Of those tests, 913 had come back negative and 20 were pending results.
Of the 10 total positive cases, five are currently in isolation, and five have ended quarantine. No deaths related to COVID-19 have been recorded in the county.
MISSOURI
Positive tests: 13,767
1,000-4,999: Kansas City, St. Louis City, St. Louis County.
500-999: Buchanan, Jackson, St. Charles.
100-499: Boone, Clay, Franklin, Greene, Jefferson, Saline, Scott.
50-99: Adair, Audrain, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Cole, Johnson, Lafayette, Lincoln, Mississippi, Pemiscot, Pettis, Stoddard.
25-49: Andrew, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Christian, Dunklin, Gentry, Moniteau, Pike, Pulaski, St. Francois, Warren.
10-24: Bates, Benton, Clinton, Henry, Howell, Jasper, Joplin, McDonald, New Madrid, Newton, Nodaway, Randolph, Ray, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve, Taney, Vernon, Washington, Webster, Wright.
Deaths: 786 (Audrain, Bates, Boone, Buchanan, Callaway, Camden, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cass, Clay, Cole, Dunklin, Franklin, Gentry, Greene, Henry, Jackson, Jefferson, Kansas City, Lafayette, Lewis, Lincoln, Linn, Moniteau, New Madrid, Newton, Pemiscot, Pettis, Pike, Platte, Pulaski, Saline, Scott, St. Charles, St. Francois, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Taney, Washington).
No cases reported: Barton, Dade, Hickory, Knox, Ozark, Putnam, Wayne.
ARKANSAS
Positive tests: 8,067
1,000-4,999: Pulaski.
500-999: Benton, Jefferson, Lincoln, St. Francis, Washington.
100-499: Crittenden, Craighead, Yell.
50-99: Cleburne, Cross, Greene, Lawrence, Lonoke, Mississippi, Sebastian.
25-49: Carroll, Clark, Crawford, Hot Spring, Howard, Independence, Johnson, Madison, Miller, Poinsett, Polk, Randolph, Sharp, Van Buren, White.
10-24: Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Columbia, Conway, Desha, Drew, Grant, Hempstead, Izard, Lee, Ouachita, Perry, Phillips.
Deaths: 142: (Benton, Bradley, Carroll, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Crittenden, Drew, Faulkner, Garland, Hempstead, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Lee, Lincoln, Miller, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett, Polk, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Sebastian, Sevier, Sharp, St. Francis, Union, Van Buren, Washington, White, Yell).
No cases reported: Calhoun.
