The groundbreaking ceremony for the West Plains solar farm originally scheduled for 11 a.m. today has been postponed due to the forecast of rain and high winds, said City Administrator Tom Stehn.
“We’re going to try have it for either the 25th or the 26th of this month,” Stehn said, adding the new date will be officially announced once city officials are able to ensure most of those invited can attend.
According to the National Weather Service in Springfield, many areas across the Ozarks are looking at 3 to 6 inches of rain through Sunday.
The heaviest rain is expected today into Saturday, according to the NWS, which has issued a flood watch for the entire Ozarks region, including Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Texas and Wright counties. The watch is set to expire 6 p.m. Saturday.
The NWS forecasts most of Ozark County and Oregon County, plus Howell County south of West Plains, will see 3 to 4 inches of rain, while most of Douglas and Wright counties, northern Howell County and all of Shannon and Texas counties may expect 4 to 6 inches.
Residents should prepare for the possibility that flooding could be heavier in some areas, because of the lack of ground vegetation in early spring resulting in more runoff, say officials.
A watch means people need to prepare for the possibility of severe weather, while a warning means severe weather is either occurring or imminently expected.
Severe weather is possible on Sunday as a strong cold front moves through the area, officials note, however, temperatures are not expected to drop much: the highs on Tuesday and Wednesday next week are forecast to be in the upper 50s.
The chance of severe weather is expected to be about 15%, with the possibility of a line of thunderstorms moving through the area.
