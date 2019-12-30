Funeral services for Loyd B. Jones, 86, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Jones passed away at 11:05 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Brooke Haven Healthcare.
He was born July 21, 1933, at Doniphan, Mo., to Benjamin Jones and Lula Williams Jones. Mr. Jones was a veteran, having served with the United States Army. On July 28, 1951, he was married at Long Beach, Calif., to Faye Shephard. Mr. Jones attended First Church of God.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Faye Jones; two children Linda Faye Finch and Larry Loyd Jones and wife Sally; four grandchildren Nikkie Larson, Adam Flowers, Mac Jones and Ashley Finch; five great-grandchildren; one sister Lela Boyles; and many nieces and nephews.
His parents, five brothers and five sisters preceded him in death.
Visitation was held from 6 until 7 p.m., Monday, at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Howell Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com
