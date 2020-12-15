Peggy Sue Davis, age 75, of Alton, Mo., the widow of Mr. Junior Davis, passed from this life Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at her home. Born in Leachville and raised in Manila, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Franklin and Winona Helton Foster.
She had been a factory worker, having been an employee of Brown Shoe Company formerly of Leachville, the Mid-South Footwear Company, formerly of Manila, and American Greetings in Osceola. She enjoyed Gel-Pen coloring and gardening, as well as her pet bird, Sam, and her dog, Smokey.
She had been a resident of Alton since 2013, and was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Levada Foster.
Survivors include two sons Ronnie Finley (Ruth) of Birch Tree, Mo., and Donnie Finley (Patty) of Alton, Mo.; her daughter Teresa Blevins (Glen) of Locust Grove, Ark.; one brother Jerry Foster of Vilonia, Ark.; and one sister Freda Weaver of Mtn. Home, Ark. She also leaves seven grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services were held 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Leachville Cemetery with Rev. Mark Wheeler officiating. Burial followed under the direction of Howard Funeral Service of Leachville.
The family received visitors from 12:30 to 1:30 Monday afternoon.
Online guest register at www.howardfuneralservice.com
