Simmons Bank of West Plains has donated $1,000 to the West Plains Council on the Arts to help cover the cost of printing the 2021 Brewfest passports. The passports cost $25 and feature specials from participating businesses. Paula Speraneo, administrator of the arts council, said the passports will be valid through the end of September and passport holders who visit 75% of the participating vendors will be entered into a grand prize drawing, which will be announced in June. Purchase a passport at the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce, Ozark Heritage Welcome Center, Wages Brewing Company or the West Plains Daily Quill. From left: Mary Aye, Tramond Day, John Plummer and Mat Robinson with Simmons; Speraneo, Terry Combs and Kathleen Morrison with WPCA; and Justin Cooley with Simmons.