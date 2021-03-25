BrewFest 2021 “passports” are now available, announce organizers of the annual West Plains Council on the Arts fundraiser.
Brewfest has traditionally been a large event held in the West Plains Civic Center offering free samples of craft beers and local culinary offerings, but this year’s event, like many fundraisers, has adapted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of a large social gathering, this year’s event features a “passport” to be verified at participating businesses. Each vendor has a unique offering, available only to passport holders. In addition, with each passport purchase, supporters will get a free 2020 BrewFest tasting glass.
Those who visit 75% of the participating locations are eligible to be entered in the grand prize drawing, to be announced in June.
Passports are valid March 30 through Sept. 30. The cost of passports is $25 each and they are available for purchase at the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce, the Ozark Heritage Welcome Center, Wages Brewing Company and the West Plains Daily Quill. Purchases must be made by cash or check only, as no credit or debit cards will be accepted.
Promoters have a special offer to those who still hold 2020 BrewFest tickets: Swap the old tickets in exchange for $10 off a 2021 BrewFest passport.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the West Plains Council on the Arts’ efforts to promote arts organizations in the West Plains area, as well as fund the Gatewood Family Fine Arts Scholarship. The event is sponsored by the West Plains Council on the Arts, Simmons Bank-West Plains and the West Plains Daily Quill.
Participating businesses include Bella Springs Mushroom Farm, Colton's Steak House & Grill, Encore Eatery, “GO Farm Farmers” Market members Living Waters Farmstead and Pruitt’s Produce, Falling Spring Farm, Grump's Grub, Lake Bums Brew Co, Meramec Vineyards, Mmad Spirits Distillery, Mother's Brewing Co., Ostermeier Brewing Company, Ozark Pizza Co., Piney River Brewing, Public House Brewing Co., Rapp's Barren Brewing, Ruby Tuesday of West Plains, St. James Winery, Viandel Vineyard, Wages Brewing Company and West Plains Area Farmers Market
More information about the West Plains BrewFest can be found at www.westplainsarts.org or at the event’s Facebook page, @WestPlainsBrewfest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.