BREWFEST DONATION

Simmons Bank of West Plains has donated $1,000 to the West Plains Council on the Arts to help cover the cost of printing the 2021 Brewfest passports. The passports cost $25 and feature specials from participating businesses. Paula Speraneo, administrator of the arts council, said the passports will be valid through the end of September and passport holders who visit 75% of the participating vendors will be entered into a grand prize drawing, which will be announced in June. Purchase a passport at the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce, Ozark Heritage Welcome Center, Wages Brewing Company or the West Plains Daily Quill. From left: Mary Aye, Tramond Day, John Plummer and Mat Robinson with Simmons; Speraneo, Terry Combs and Kathleen Morrison with WPCA; and Justin Cooley with Simmons.

BrewFest 2021 “passports” are now available, announce organizers of the annual West Plains Council on the Arts fundraiser. 

Brewfest has traditionally been a large event held in the West Plains Civic Center offering free samples of craft beers and local culinary offerings, but this year’s event, like many fundraisers, has adapted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of a large social gathering, this year’s event features a “passport” to be verified at participating businesses. Each vendor has a unique offering, available only to passport holders. In addition, with each passport purchase, supporters will get a free 2020 BrewFest tasting glass.

Those who visit 75% of the participating locations are eligible to be entered in the grand prize drawing, to be announced in June.

Passports are valid March 30 through Sept. 30. The cost of passports is $25 each and they are available for purchase at the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce, the Ozark Heritage Welcome Center, Wages Brewing Company and the West Plains Daily Quill. Purchases must be made by cash or check only, as no credit or debit cards will be accepted.

Promoters have a special offer to those who still hold 2020 BrewFest tickets: Swap the old tickets in exchange for $10 off a 2021 BrewFest passport.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the West Plains Council on the Arts’ efforts to promote arts organizations in the West Plains area, as well as fund the Gatewood Family Fine Arts Scholarship. The event is sponsored by the West Plains Council on the Arts, Simmons Bank-West Plains and the West Plains Daily Quill.

Participating businesses include Bella Springs Mushroom Farm, Colton's Steak House & Grill, Encore Eatery, “GO Farm Farmers” Market members Living Waters Farmstead and Pruitt’s Produce, Falling Spring Farm, Grump's Grub, Lake Bums Brew Co, Meramec Vineyards, Mmad Spirits Distillery, Mother's Brewing Co., Ostermeier Brewing Company, Ozark Pizza Co., Piney River Brewing, Public House Brewing Co., Rapp's Barren Brewing, Ruby Tuesday of West Plains, St. James Winery, Viandel Vineyard, Wages Brewing Company and West Plains Area Farmers Market

More information about the West Plains BrewFest can be found at www.westplainsarts.org  or at the event’s Facebook page, @WestPlainsBrewfest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.