West Plains High School 2020 graduates were the recipients of several scholarships, honors and awards:
Local scholarships include the Women’s Library Club 1 Scholarship Pin, awarded to Miriam Mattsfield and Faith Schilmoeller; The Shane Cameron Scholarship, to Lilly Allen and Elijah McGinley; PEO to Chloe Howell and Taylor Vonallmen; West Plains Bank and Trust to Cassidy Cunningham, Zachary Finley and Mikayla Pyatt; West Plains Kitchen Staff to Hannah E. Collins, Rebecca Ford, Mikayla Pyatt and Grace Sydow; and the Coach Bill Sharp Memorial to Zachary Finley.
The Kiwanis International was awarded to Jacob Newberry and Audrey Watson; University of Missouri Alumni Black and Gold, to Cassidy Cunningham; Optimist Club awards for General Scholarship to Madison Fleetwood, Mighty Mite Football to Nicholas Long, Mighty Mite Cheerleading to Kaylynn Newberry and T-Ball to Jacob Newberry; Shelter Insurance, to Mia Harris, Thomas Keller and Philip Sheridan; and Lion’s Club, to Wesley Laughary;
The West Plains Teacher Association scholarship was awarded to Dagen Coursey; Simmons Bank, to Mason Bryan and Merritt Silva; West Plains FFA Alumni, to Kendra Helm and Kaylynn Newberry; Stephen A. Douglass, to Ellie Walker; Robert Jennings Smith, to Lakelen Murphy; American Red Cross, to Joseph Barnes, Chaney Martin, Katie Pham, Faith Schilmoeller and Taylor Vonallmen; SWAT Outstanding Senior, to Jacob Hoyle; John T. Belcher Scholarship, to Hannah G. Collins; Beta Scholarship to Rebecca Ford, Miriam Mattsfield, Haley and Madison Noakes; and Archways To Opportunity Scholarship to Austin Donahue, Dalton Harper, Jimmy Marquez, Jeilynn Mathey, McKenzie Moss, Thomas Olsen, Miranda Smotherman, Elizabeth Stokes, Andrew Turnbull and Amy Wilcox.
The Physical Therapy Specialist Clinic Merit Scholarship was awarded to Mia Hariss, Julie McGoldrick Memorial Scholarship to Thomas Keller, the Marissa Hathcock Spaulding Memorial Scholarship to Wesley Laughary, the Megan Spence Memorial Scholarship to Jacob Newberry and the Judge William R. Hass Memorial Scholarship to Philip Sheridan, all from PTSC.
SCHOOL RECOGNITION
Zizzer Pride awards were given to Kevin Farris for caring, Nicholas Long for perseverance, James Snodgrass for pride, Nate Bramwell for work ethic, Dagen Coursey for gratitude and Dylan Groves for courage.
The following students had perfect attendance all four years: Samantha Ball, Kassidy Bush, Rebecca Ford, Kaylee Johnson, Chaney Martin, Miriam Mattsfield, Haley Mayfield, Mikayla Pyatt and Faith Schilmoeller.
Scholar Athlete awards sponsored by JC Penney were given to Wesley Laughary and Madison Noakes. Jacob Ackerson, Cassidy Cunningham, Mia Harris, Allen Marcak and Elijah McGinley earned the Zizzer Three Sport Award. McGPA went to Jacob Ackerson, and the Missouri State High School Athletic Association Sportsman Awards (MSHSAA) went to Jacob Newberry and Jade Welch.
GPA HONORS
West Plains High School 2020 graduates who earned a 4.03 and higher GPA, graduating summa cum laude, are Jacob Ackerson, Samantha Ball, Nate Bramwell, Sydney Bruesch, Kassidy Bush, Mason Cochran, Hannah E. Collins, Hannah G. Collins, Cassidy Cunningham, Maggi Davidson, Andrea Decker, Rebecca Ford, Mia Harris, Allison Holesapple, Chloe Howell, Thomas Keller, Grace Kimmons, Wesley Laughary, Ethan Malam, Chaney Martin, Miriam Mattsfield, Lakelen Murphy, Jacob Newberry, Madison Newton, Madison Noakes, Katie Pham, Mikayla Pyatt, Faith Schilmoeller, Philip Sheridan, Elizabeth Stokes, Grace Sydow, Abigail Thompson, Ashton Tilson, Taylor Vonallmen, Ellie Walker and Matthew Watkins.
Graduating magna cum laude, with a GPA of 3.75 to 4.02, are Joseph Barnes, Melissa Burnes, Jenna Collier, Dagen Coursey, Gavin Crawford, Eli Cook, Bo Crites, Minh Dinh, Zachary Finley, Madison Fleetwood, Caitlyn French, Stacey Gewin, Branna Harlan, Dalton Harper, Dalton Head, Ciara Henning, Brian Hoyle, Haylie Jeffery, Lauryn Jett, Kaylee Johnson, Brady Kinder, Erika Lamb, Haley Mayfield, Elijah McGinley, Kara McGinnis, Kaylynn Newberry, Dakota Patton, Taylor Quimby, Connor Rackley, Hailey Rhoads, Haley Riley, Perrin Romans, Merritt Silva, Hayley Tackitt, Audrey Watson, Grace Werner, Onyx West, Angel Williams, Jenna Wittwer, Jaxson Wood, and Markus Wood.
Graduating cum laude, with a GPA of 3.50 to 3.74, are Lilly Allen, Michael Beane, Aaron Brooks, Mason Bryan, Kendra Collins, Austin Donahue, Joy Dunleavy, Andrew Eby, Olga Geera, Elizabeth Harrison, Makayla Henry, Samson Hershenson, Rachel Hess, Lorrin Jens, Kyle Jolliff, Ryder Kincheloe, Brayden Lidgard, Hannah Manion, Allen Marcak, Jimmy Marquez, Chrystal McGee, Chloie Mullen, Ty Murray, Caden Parker, Bailey Priest, Juliann Riddle, Logan Sinor, Destiny Sitzes, James Snodgrass, Sidney Varney, Marissa Wallis, Eric Washington, Emily Wheeler, Amy Wilcox, Macie Williams and Malia Wright.
ACADEMICS AND BEYOND
Military enlistments include Sean Allen, Taylor Goodfellow and Damyana King in the National Guard; Caleb Andrews and Gauge Jacobs, U.S. Army; Luke Grant and Dakota Sparks, U.S. Navy, and Nick Johnson and William Wear, U.S. Marine Corps.
Bright Flight Awards were given to Hannah G. Collins, Grace Kimmons, Wesley Laughary, Ethan Malam, Madison Noakes, Katie Pham, Faith Schilmoeller, Philip Sheridan, Ellie Walker and Matthew Watkins.
Missouri State University-West Plains Early Degree Program participants are Samantha Ball, Madison Fleetwood, Samson Hershenson, Chloe Howell, Lauryn Jett, Bailey Priest and Ellie Walker.
Honors certificates were awarded to Jacob Ackerson, Samantha Ball, Nate Bramwell, Sydney Bruesch, Melissa Burnes, Mason Cochran, Jenna Collier, Hannah G. Collins, Eli Cook, Bo Crites, Cassidy Cunningham, Maggi Davidson, Andrea Decker, Minh Dinh, Andrew Eby, Madison Fleetwood, Rebecca Ford, Mia Harris, Samson Hershenson, Chloe Howell, Lauryn Jett, Nick Johnson, Thomas Keller, Grace Kimmons, Brady Kinder, Wesley Laughary, Ethan Malam, Hannah Manion, Chaney Martin, Miriam Mattsfield, Kara McGinnis, Lakelen Murphy, Jacob Newberry, Madison Noakes, Katie Phem, Bailey Priest, Mikayla Pyatt, Jacob Quillin, Taylor Quimby, Juliann Riddle, Faith Schilmoeller, Philip Sheridan, Lara Smith, James Snodgrass, Hayley Tackitt, Abigail Thompson, Taylor Vonallmen, Ellie Walker and Matthew Watkins.
