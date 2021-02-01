Wesley Vernon Bair “Bud” was born on Oct. 31, 1945 in Decatur, Ill., the son of John Bair and Bertha Tuttle Bair, and departed this life on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the age of 75, in his home in Thayer, Mo.
He is survived by his wife Andrea Louise Wilson Bair of Thayer, Mo.; his three children Wesley and his wife Diane of Leming, Texas, Jeffory and his wife Jolene of Steelville, Mo., and Jeremy and his wife Stacey of West Plains, Mo.; his sister Wanda ‘Susie’ Rice and his brother Luther ‘Buster’ Bair; seven grandchildren Kristen, Gregory, Faith, Grace, Carson, Brittney and Jacob; one great-grandchild, Madelyn; nieces and nephews; other relatives; and a multitude of friends.
Wesley was preceded in death by his parents John and Bertha, his father and mother-in-law John and Alice Wilson, and his sisters Linda Wise and Margie Vandolah.
He was very devoted to his family and rarely spent a moment without the love of his life, Andrea. They were happily married for over 53 years.
As a member of the Air Force from 1964-68, he was immensely proud of his sons and their commitment to also serve in the Air Force and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Wesley retired from Regal Beloit in 2008, where he worked as a machinist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, growing his garden and sitting on the front porch swing.
He will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Graveside services for Wesley Vernon Bair will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at Thayer Cemetery in Thayer, Mo.
Burial will be on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Thayer Cemetery in Thayer, Mo., with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in Thayer, Mo.
