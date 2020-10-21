Thomas McDonnell, 71, Gainesville, formerly of Thayer. Died Monday, Oct, 19, 2020, at his home. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man accused of harassing Black child is charged with hate crime
- Peace Valley man sentenced for 2015 traffic death
- Thayer man jailed in Howell County on drug, weapons charges
- Croney pleads guilty, is sentenced to 12 years for double murder
- Pot brownies lead to charges for 77-year-old Mtn. View man
- COVID-19 Need-to-Know Info • Oct. 16
- Blackberry Winter offers free concert Friday at amphitheater
- Death Notices
- Shelly Lovins
- COVID-19 Need-to-Know Info • Oct. 15
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.