HealthNutz Ozarks & White Butterfly Gifts owner Cindy Hiber first opened her business doors in March at 204 W. First St. in Mtn. View, and a second location has opened in West Plains at 102 W. Trish Knight St., called HealthNutz Somo.
The Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce has named her company as its November business of the month.
HealthNutz Ozarks offers protein shakes and healthy hot and cold teas with added herbal, vitamin and mineral supplements intended for specific health and beauty purposes, including collagen support, a boosted immune system or increased energy metabolism, she says.
Protein granola bowls are also available on some days.
The fun and friendly atmosphere is what sets HealthNutz & White Butterfly Gifts apart from other similar businesses, Hiber says, and punch cards are available so frequent customers can earn free drinks.
Energy teas are available in a variety of fruit flavors and mixtures, and protein shakes come in flavors including campfire mocha, peanut butter cookie, caramel latte and Butterfinger, not to mention fruit flavors such as Very Berry Day and Sherbert.
Teas may also be purchased to go and mixed later, or in advance by the gallon.
White Butterfly Gifts is also located in the same building, offering a selection of handcrafted home decor and craft supplies. The shop is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Learn more by following @whitebutterflygifts on Facebook.
HealthNutz Ozarks is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Follow @healthnutzozark on Facebook for more information.
At HealthNutz Somo, hours are 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 7:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. For more information about the West Plains location follow @hnsomo on Facebook.
