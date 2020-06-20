Louise Carroll

A memorial service for Louise Evon Carroll, 76, Pottersville, Mo., will be held at noon Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Spring Creek Community Church.
Mrs. Carroll passed away at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center.
She was born May 9, 1943, to Earl and Anna Palmer. Louise loved taking care of animals and ranching; she was a caregiver for handicapped adults. Mrs. Carroll was a member of Spring Creek Community Church.
She is survived by her husband Ray Carroll, of the family home; three children Will Carroll, Pottersville, Mo., Annette Morgan and significant other Juan Castro, Garden Dale, Texas, and Deneen Olson and husband Robert, Gillette, Wyo.; seven grandchildren; five brothers Dale, Melvin, Larry, Don and Gary Palmer; one sister Loretta; and special friends Frank and Judy Bell, Pottersville, Mo.
Her parents and three sisters preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to West Plains Regional Animal Shelter and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 W. Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
