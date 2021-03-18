The Willow Springs Board of Aldermen will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. today in the Willow Springs City Hall Council Chambers, 900 W. Main St.
In new business, aldermen are expected to vote on a resolution to approve a storm siren grant offered under the State Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Program. They will also hear a presentation on wastewater treatment and discuss the impact of the February winter storm on electric rates.
The city of Willow Springs received an invoice from the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA) for February totaling a little over $224,000 for electricity costs, mostly related to the polar vortex which gripped much of the country during the middle part of the month.
A memorandum sent to the city by MPUA Vice President of Market Operations and Analysis Rebecca Atkins explained how natural gas and electric prices dramatically increased nationwide during the polar vortex.
Atkins pointed out that natural gas prices went from $3 per dekatherm to around $1,000 per dekatherm, and electric market prices increased from around $20 to $30 per megawatt-hour to over $4,000 per megawatt-hour.
Also, according to Atkins, the total costs to the Mid-Missouri Municipal Public Energy Pool (MoPEP) for the month of February was $248 per megawatt-hour. MoPEP is made up of about 35 cities that provide municipal utility services.
The MoPEP committee met March 2 and approved a resolution to allow access to up to $11.8 million from a revolving credit fund to help spread the impact of the costs to members, Atkins said.
Under existing business, the council will hear updates regarding the airport hangar property and the new Family Dollar to be built on the site of the former Willow Springs Motel on East Main Street.
The council is expected to approve minutes from the February meeting and bills for payment, and receive financial reports as well as reports from the YMCA department head and boards under the consent agenda.
Before adjourning for the evening, the council will then take questions from the media before moving to a closed executive session to discuss a personnel matter.
The Willow Springs Board of Aldermen typically meets on the third Thursday of each month. The public is welcome to attend.
