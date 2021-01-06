TODAY
Through March 30 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Painter Rhonda Richter’s artwork collection, “There’s No Place Like Home,” will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave.
Jan. 6: MSU-WP offers Zoom video conferencing STAR Orientation sessions for freshmen and transfer students with less than 10 credit hours. Online sessions are also available at any time via the university’s Blackboard system. Admission to the university and completion of required testing is required before participating. To learn more about admissions call 255-7955 or email WPAdmissions@MissouriState.edu; testing, call 255-7943 or email WPTesting@MissouriState.edu; or STAR Orientation, call 255-7222, email WPAACCESS@MissouriState.edu or go online to wp.missouristate.edu/aaccess/star.
Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Wednesday evening sessions are closed to members or prospective members, and smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
Jan. 6 (7 p.m.): The Missouri State Museum will hold a virtual program Trailblazers of Women’s Suffrage, as part of its ongoing “Landing After Hours” series. Take part by visiting @MissouriStateMuseum on Facebook.
THURSDAY
Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 (6 p.m.): An Alcoholics Anonymous meeting is held at Salutes, 1759 U.S. 63 in the former Air Evac building. For more information call Craig, 257-4639.
Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Nonsmoking Thursday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Call John, 256-8988.
FRIDAY
Jan. 8: The West Plains Sanitation Department will pick up Christmas trees free of charge for city residents. To be added to the list, call 255-2330.
Jan. 8 (noon): GriefShare grief support will resume meeting at Grace’s Place, 530 Fletcher Terrace behind Pleasant Valley Manor. This week’s topic is “How to move through grief,” and includes discussion of using scripture, helping others and talking to God. Call 274-1469.
Jan. 8, 15, 22 and 29 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Friday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Smoking is allowed. Call John, 256-8988.
SATURDAY
Jan. 9, 16, 23 and 30 (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.): “Go Farm” Farmers Market will hold its market in the parking lot of Endurance Church on Worley Drive. Markets will be held on Saturdays only until April.
Jan. 8, 16, 22 and 29 (noon): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Nonsmoking Saturday daytime sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests. Call John, 256-8988.
Jan. 8, 16, 22 and 29 (7 p.m.): The Heart of the Ozarks Alcoholics Anonymous group meets at 1400 Washington Ave. Saturday evening sessions are open to anyone interested in AA nonalcoholics to attend as observers or guests, and may be made nonsmoking by request. Call John, 256-8988.
SUNDAY
Jan. 10: Last day to register at MSU-WP for 2021 spring semester classes.
MONDAY
Jan. 11: Spring semester classes begin at MSU-WP.
Jan. 11-Feb. 14: “Look Twice,” an exhibit of photography by Dennis Crider and paintings by Janey Hale hosted by the West Plains Council on the Arts, will be on display in the gallery on the civic center mezzanine, viewable during regular business hours. Hale’s works are painted interpretations of Crider’s photos.
Jan. 11-12 (9 a.m. to noon): AEL orientation for remote classes at MSU-WP will be held via computer. For more information or to register call 255-7744, email WPAEL@missouristate.edu or visit blogs.wp.missouristate.edu/AEL.
Jan. 11-12 (9 a.m. to noon): AEL orientation at MSU-WP will be held in Room 212 at Lybyer Enhance Technology Center. Seating is limited. For more information or to register call 255-7744, email WPAEL@missouristate.edu or visit blogs.wp.missouristate.edu/AEL.
