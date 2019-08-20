A celebration of life service for Paul Rice, 94, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Rice passed away at 1:15 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at NHC Healthcare.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Rice, of the family home; three children, Debbie Dye and husband, Allen, Donna Dunnihoo and Dale Rice, all of West Plains; son-in-law, Phil Wilson, Mtn. View, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Judy Rice, West Plains; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
His parents, daughter Donita Wilson, son Dennis Rice and son-in-law Dave Dunnihoo, preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the Langston Street Chapel of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
