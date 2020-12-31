J. Leon Walker

Julius Leon Walker, 84, of Mtn. View, Mo., went to his Heavenly home on Dec. 27, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1936, in Mtn. View, the son of Earl and Grace (Campbell) Walker.
Leon graduated from Mtn. View High School with the class of 1954. He then entered into service to his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Becoming a Petty Officer Third Class, Leon served aboard the USS Greer County, then the USS Richard B. Anderson, before finishing his last year of active duty in Hawaii. He was always a patriot and enjoyed reminiscing with fellow servicemen.
Leon was united in marriage to Ozella Butcher of Birch Tree, Mo., and the couple was blessed with three children, Janet, Mark, and Brett. Leon always took pride in his role as husband and father. He and Ozella were travel enthusiasts, and many of their trips included their children or grandchildren.
He also enjoyed hunting season and time spent with family at the hunting cabin. He was a gentle man, who always had a twinkle in his eye, and a warm lap for grandchildren to rest in.
Leon began his working career as a journeyman carpenter and then with MFA as a fire inspector in 1966. He became an insurance agent for MFA, now Shelter, in 1968, and remained a dedicated agent for 52 years.
He was a faith-filled man, living out his faith in his home and community. He had a servant’s heart and believed that he should serve others by whatever means he had available to him. Whether it was through his carpentry or mechanic skills, his time or financial resources, Leon left a mark on many projects, whether local or international.
He tirelessly served on the local city council, school board, Jaycees, Rotary Club, Howell County Health Board and Willow Health Care Board of Directors.
Leon will be missed by many, including his wife of 62 years, Ozella; children Janet Chowning and husband Mike, Mark Walker and wife Charlotte, and Brett Walker and wife Angela; grandchildren Tyler and Dustey Chowning, Ryan and Candice Chowning, Kelsi and Brady Yates, Grace and Jeff Weseloh, Abigail Walker, Grant Walker and wife Megan, Ryan Walker, Ben Walker and Landon Walker; great-grandchildren Brenley, Hadley, Quincey, Avary, Eli, Aliya, Thomas, Millie, Chloe and Josie; siblings Bill Walker, Irene Hansen, Max Walker and wife Kay, and Paul Walker; and many nieces and nephews.
Those preceding Leon in death are his parents; siblings Don Walker and wife Ruth, Mary Wells and husband Elmer, Phyllis Easton and husband Buster, Doyne Smith and husband Monk, and Jack Walker and wife Lola; and in-laws Lu Walker, Carroll Hansen and Millie Walker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in Yarber Mortuary chapel, Mtn. View, Missouri with Dr. Daryl Walker officiating. Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Walker Chapel Cemetery, Trask, Mo.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed at www.yarbermortuary.com.
