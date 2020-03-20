Bank employees visit with local fifth graders
West Plains Bank and Trust Company recently visited Dr. Ashley Tyree’s fifth grade social studies classes at West Plains Middle School.
Bank representatives presented the “Teaching Kids to Save” program to support the class’ recent unit of study on economics.
Loan officers Tyler Martin and Todd Wilbanks, along with Marketing and Culture Specialist Kate Tyree, presented information about savings accounts, checking accounts, loans and entrepreneurship.
