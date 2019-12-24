Editor’s Note: These are the addresses of the residences published in recent our ’12 Days of Christmas Lights’ featured photos.
Robert and Terri Hart, 2405 Highway 76 in Willow Springs
Jason and Ashley Harrill, Wildwood Terrace off of Elmore Drive
Tom and Becky Harris home, 405 S. Harlin Drive
Jim and Patty Goss, about 1.8 miles from the U.S. 63 bypass on K Highway in West Plains
Joshua and Jessica Howell and children Madison, Ryder and Bryson; and Joshua’s parents Marilyn and Dalton Howell, along AB Highway about 2.5 miles southwest of West Plains
John and Melody Romans, 616 W. Main St.
Tom and Mary Hunter, 991 N. Howell Ave.
Laurel and Randal Cornia, 712 Eastwood Drive off of east U.S. 160
Jesse and Promise Lambe, East U.S. 160
Marcie Mickey and Gary Trail, located at the corner of October Lane and Westwood Drive
Austin and Lakin Frederick and children Ashlynn, Paislynn, and Augustus, Paula Drive
Samantha and Michael Pierce home off of south 17 Highway near the U.S. 63 bypass
