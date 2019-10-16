A new lighting system for the stage is the goal of a fundraiser drive sponsored by the drama and music departments at Alton High School. The current system is original to the building that was constructed in 1964.
“We are raising money to replace our outdated lighting system with an LED system that will be operated from a laptop computer on the floor,” explained drama instructor Anne Oesch. “Our students are not learning the skills needed to operate a modern lighting system.”
The fundraiser goal of $8,700 is the price to upgrade to a basic modern lighting system. The Alton School District has pledged $2,000 for the project, said Oesch.
Donations can be made at the production of “Arsenic and Old Lace,” which will be performed Oct. 25 through 27 in the high school gym. Curtain times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
In addition, the departments will be raising money online at DonorsChoose.org, a fundraising platform for teachers.
