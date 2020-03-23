Olive Ruth Weible, 97, Birch Tree. Died at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at her home. Yarber Mortuary, Birch Tree.
Roger Allen Berger Sr., 77, West Plains. Died at 8:57 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Ozarks Medical Center, West Plains. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Donna Dee Qualls, 81, Thayer. Died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Mtn. Home, Ark. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Deborah Renee Bamber, 61, Mammoth Spring, Ark. Died Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Cox South Medical Center, Springfield. Carter Funeral Home, Thayer.
Joan Violet Woods, 86, West Plains. Died at 6:51 a.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Walter E. Botzenhart, 74, West Plains. Died at 6:38 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
