OZARK CAFE owners Heather and Geoffrey Hughes work as a team. Geoffrey can usually be found working in the kitchen and Heather helps with the front end and business side. “I told Geoff that I cooked for the first 25 years, the least he could do was cook for the next,” Heather teased. Ozark Cafe, 662 Missouri Ave. in West Plains, is open 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.