“I want everyone who comes in to feel at home,” says Heather Hughes, who owns Ozark Cafe with her husband Geoffrey.
Since 2009, Ozark Cafe, 662 Missouri Ave. in West Plains, has served homestyle meals to the community. Hughes explained Ozark Cafe stands out above the rest not only for the good food the restaurant provides, but the fair prices and great customer service as well.
The business started on a prayer.
“We were in the cattle industry and struggling. We prayed and this opportunity came and we took it,” said Hughes. She added that she and her husband had never been in the restaurant business before and there was a steep learning curve.
“I look back at some of our old bills from around when we first opened,” Hughes said, shaking her head in disbelief. “I can’t believe how far we’ve come since then.”
When it comes to customer service, she adds that it’s the focus on making the employees and customers feel like family.
“We’ve had employees here since we first opened, and our regular customers love the familiar faces,” Hughes said. “Sometimes we know what they want before they even walk in the door.”
As for the future, Hughes said she and Geoffrey may look into focusing some more on their catering service. Just recently Ozark Cafe was voted the area’s second best catering service in the Quill’s 2019 Best of the Best Reader’s Choice Awards.
The restaurant was also voted best dinner and best breakfast, and earned runner-up status for its fish, barbecue, burgers and fried chicken.
“People also really love our fish and breakfast which we serve all day,” Hughes explained. “We also are very flexible in meeting people’s dietary needs.”
Ozark Cafe is open 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information call 255-0623 or follow the restaurant on Facebook, @OzarkCafe.
