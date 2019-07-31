Starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday and running through Sunday, school supplies can be purchased without the application of state sales tax, due to the Missouri Sales Tax Holiday.
During the three-day weekend, certain back-to-school purchases will be exempt from state and some local sales taxes.
While the state will not collect sales tax on approved items, several area counties and cities have opted not to participate in the holiday. Shoppers will still pay those county and city sales taxes.
Area towns that will still collect sales taxes are Alton, Cabool, Houston, Koshkonong, Licking, Thayer, West Plains and Willow Springs. Area counties collecting taxes are Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Texas and Wright.
Items approved for sales tax exemption, with some limitations, are clothing, school supplies, computer software, personal computers, computer peripheral devices and graphing calculators.
Clothing includes any article of wearing apparel, including footwear, intended to be worn. Watches, watchbands, jewelry, handbags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas, scarves, ties, headbands and belt buckles are not included in the exemption.
School supplies include any item normally used by students in a standard classroom for educational purposes, such as textbooks, notebooks, paper, writing instruments, crayons, art supplies, rulers, book bags, backpacks, handheld calculators, graphing calculators, chalk, maps and globes. Watches, radios, CD players, headphones, sporting equipment, portable or desktop telephones, copiers or other office equipment, furniture and fixtures are not included. School supplies also include computer software having a taxable value of $350 or less.
Other acceptable items are binder clips, blank computer disks, card stock, dry erase markers, file folders, glue, handheld calculators, index divider tabs, index dividers, inkjet refills, journals, lunch boxes, magnetic note pads, maps, mini pocket packs with paper, musical instruments, note cards, padlocks, poster mounting putty, punches and stencils, push pins, rubber bands, scissors, staplers, staples, tape, thumbtacks and usb flash drives.
Personal computers include laptops, desktops or tower computer systems consisting of a central processing unit, random access memory, a storage drive, a display monitor and a keyboard. The category also includes devices designed for use in conjunction with a personal computer, such as a disk drive, memory module, compact disk drive, daughterboard, digitizer, microphone, modem, motherboard, mouse, multimedia speaker, printer, scanner, single-user hardware, single-user operating system, soundcard or video card.
Computer equipment may include tablets or iPads.
Clothing includes belts, belts with buckles, cloth and other materials for making uniforms and other clothing, coats, diapers (cloth and disposable), dresses, gloves, hats or caps, house coats, house slippers, jackets, leggings, pants, shirts, shorts, shoelaces, shoes or boots, socks, tights and undergarments.
Items which do not qualify for the exemptions include batteries, blackboards, briefcases, bulletin boards, copiers, digital cameras, envelopes, facial tissues, furniture or fixtures, handbags, headbands, headphones, handheld media devices or iPods, jewelry, locker mirrors, nondigital cameras, paper trimmer and blade refills, power strips, sporting equipment, stand-alone printers, ties, umbrellas and watches.
A single article of clothing cannot exceed a taxable value of $100. School supplies are not to exceed $50 per purchase and graphing calculators are not to exceed $150. Computer software cannot exceed a taxable value of $350 and personal computers or computer peripheral devices cannot exceed $1,500.
For a full list of exempt items and nonexempt items go to dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school.
For more back-to-school information from area school districts, see Pages 10 and 11 of today’s Quill.
