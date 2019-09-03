A community health needs survey is underway for Region G of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the public’s input is needed.
Region G includes Carter, Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Reynolds, Shannon, Texas and Wright counties. All residents of those counties are asked to take the survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/8VR53QL and share the link with coworkers and other community members.
