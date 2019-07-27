At 5:25 p.m. Friday, West Plains police responded to a call at Ozarks Medical Center for a report that a man had been shot in the emergency room parking lot.
A statement released by Sgt. Kyle Parrish of the police department reports that investigation determined the deceased, Michael Ashbrook, 60, of West Plains, suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Hospital personnel administered emergency medical treatment. Ashbrook was pronounced dead at the scene, Parrish reported. Next of kin have been notified, he added.
