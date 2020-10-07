As Fire Prevention Week is underway, the West Plains Fire Department has teamed up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years —to promote this year’s campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”
Promoted during Fire Safety Week, which runs through Saturday, the campaign aims to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the U.S. Almost half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
“We know cooking fires can be prevented,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice-president of outreach and advocacy. “Staying in the kitchen, using a timer and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes.”
The West Plains Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace this year’s theme.
“The most important step you should take before making a meal is to ‘Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,’ said Assistant Fire Chief Kurt Wilbanks, “A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented.”
The West Plains Fire Department offers safety tips to prevent cooking fires:
- Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while frying, grilling or broiling. If a cook has to leave, even for a short time, the stove should be turned off.
- If simmering, baking, roasting or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking and use a timer.
- Be alert when cooking. Cooks won’t be alert if they are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs or consumed alcohol that makes them drowsy.
- Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
- Have a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
To find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in West Plains, contact the West Plains Fire Department at 256-2424. For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.
