On Tuesday, the Howell County Health Department announced 30 new cases of coronavirus infection confirmed, 28 of which are in West Plains.
Of the remaining two cases, one is located in Mtn View and the other in Pomona.
Howell County has recorded 3,264 residents confirmed with the virus, and 88 people have died of complications.
There are 252 known active cases, of which eight are currently hospitalized. The number of hospitalized patients doubled since Monday’s report.
Seven days ago, the county recorded 147 active cases and two patients were hospitalized.
An average of 62.3 cases has been confirmed daily per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.
With 353 positive results out of 1,606 tests given, the test positivity rate for the 14-day period is 22%, down about 0.7% from a week ago.
Public health officials say that a positivity rate of 5% is ideal for controlling the spread of the virus. In West Plains, masks are required to be worn in public places through Feb. 2 unless the county rate drops below 5% for seven or more days, at which time the ordinance can be suspended.
According to the University of Missouri dashboard for Howell County, case numbers have decreased 11.41% from eight to 14 days ago.
MISSOURI
Total COVID-19 cases: 428,117.
Change from last report: 2,131.
75,000+: St. Louis County.
25,000-49,999: Jackson, Kansas City, St. Charles.
20,000-24,999: Greene.
10,000-19,999: Boone, Jefferson, St. Louis City.
5,000-9,999: Buchanan, Cape Girardeau, Cass, Christian, Clay, Cole, Franklin, Jasper, Pulaski, St. Francois.
2,500-4,999: Barry, Butler, Callaway, Camden, Dunklin, Howell, Johnson, Joplin, Laclede, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Newton, Pettis, Phelps, Platte, Polk, Scott, Stoddard, Taney, Washington, Webster.
1,000-2,499: Adair, Andrew, Audrain, Bates, Benton, Bollinger, Clinton, Cooper, Crawford, Gasconade, Henry, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, McDonald, Miller, Mississippi, Moniteau, Morgan, New Madrid, Nodaway, Osage, Pemiscot, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Ray, Saline, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Texas, Vernon, Warren, Wayne, Wright.
500-999: Barton, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clark, Dade, Dallas, Daviess, DeKalb, Dent, Douglas, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Hickory, Howard, Iron, Lewis, Maries, Monroe, Montgomery, Oregon, Ozark, Ralls, Ripley, Shannon, Shelby, St. Clair, Sullivan.
Under 500: Atchison, Carter, Holt, Knox, Mercer, Putnam, Reynolds, Schuyler, Scotland, Worth.
Deaths: 6,155.
Change from last report: 204.
ARKANSAS
Total COVID-19 cases: 259,553.
Change from last report: 4,477.
25,000+: Pulaski.
20,000-24,999: Benton, Washington.
10,000-19,999: Craighead, Sebastian.
5,000-9,999: Crawford, Faulkner, Garland, Jefferson, Pope, Saline, White.
2,500-4,999: Boone, Crittenden, Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Jackson, Lincoln, Lonoke, Miller, Mississippi, Poinsett, St. Francis, Union, Yell.
1,000-2,499: Arkansas, Ashley, Baxter, Bradley, Carroll, Chicot, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Cross, Desha, Drew, Franklin, Grant, Hempstead, Howard, Izard, Johnson, Lawrence, Lee, Logan, Madison, Ouachita, Phillips, Polk, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp.
500-999: Cleveland, Dallas, Fulton, Little River, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Nevada, Newton, Perry, Pike, Prairie, Scott, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren.
Under 500: Calhoun, Lafayette, Woodruff.
Deaths: 4,121.
Change from last report: 78.
Source: Local health departments and state COVID-19 dashboards.
