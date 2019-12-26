Mildred McDaniel

Mildred Marie McDaniel, 90, of Pittsburg, Kan., passed away at 9:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Medicalodges of Pittsburg.
She was born July 31, 1929, at West Plains, Mo., to William Preston and Minnie (Lane) Koelling.
On Feb. 7, 1944, she was united in marriage to Willis Asa Dye. On June 25, 1960, she was united in marriage to Wallace R. McDaniel. He preceded her in death on Dec. 15, 1980.
Mildred worked as a waitress at Otto's Café for 47 years. She enjoyed gardening, yard work, walks and traveling to visit family.
She is survived by a daughter Sharon Cherry of Pittsburg, Kan.; a brother Vic Koelling (Dorothy) of Webb City, Mo.; a sister Evelyn Bell of North Augusta, S.C.; three grandsons Harold Dye (Toni) of Sheridan, Mo., Shawn Dye (Kristan) of Aurora, Colo., and Justin Wilkerson (Farrah), of Kansas City, Mo.; and six great-grandchildren.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, two sons Willis L. Dye and Rodney L. Dye, two brothers Art Koelling and Doffice Koelling, a sister Betty Dobbs, and a stepson James S. McDaniel.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in West Plains, Mo. Friends may call at the funeral home after 9 a.m. Saturday, to sign the register book.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Angels Among Us. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East Fourth St., Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, Kan.
