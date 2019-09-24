Celebration of life services for Patricia Joan Brown, 82, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at West Vue Nursing Center, West Plains. Mrs. Brown died 11:27 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Cox Medical Center South, Springfield, Mo. She was born July 2, 1937, at Waupaca, Wisc., to Fredrick A. Gruelke and Alida M. Pope Gruelke. On Feb. 7, 1956, she was married at Fairfield, Minn., to Merle Oscar Brown who preceded her in death May 30, 2012. Mrs. Brown attended beauty school and before her retirement, she was employed as the activity assistant at West Vue Nursing Center. She loved her residents at West Vue Nursing Center and loved her family. Mrs. Brown was of the Pentecostal faith. She is survived by three children, Tara Brown and significant other Mike Francis, Tracy Beam, and Troy Brown, wife Mary, all of West Plains; seven grandchildren Sabra Knepper, James Young, Mindy Howell and husband Joe, Justin Anderson, Nathan Brown, Zach Brown and Paul Brown; 16 great-grandchildren Bragan, Kieran, Dylan, Morgan, Jacob, Kaitlynn, Hunter, Kylie, Lily, Troy, Nakayla, Kaiden, Casey, Aubree, Sadie and Alex; one brother Vern Gruelke, Hampton, Iowa; one sister Denver Algoe, Piolet Mound, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.