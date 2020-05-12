Getting back to work has been on the minds of many people, not only in the Ozarks, but around the country.
In West Plains, Ozark Action Workforce Director Sean Mooney and his staff have been trying to help people get the tools they need to get back into employment, under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
“It’s important for people to know that there are programs that are out there to help you,” said Mooney, who is also the functional leader at the Missouri Job Center.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the statewide closure of job centers to the public in March, much of the center's staff have been having to work from home, even with increased workloads.
According to the Missouri Department of Labor and Industry Relations, between March 16 and May 2, over 500,000 initial unemployment insurance (UI) claims were filed, representing about 13% of the state’s population between the ages of 18 and 64.
Mooney and his staff, who normally aren't involved in processing UI claims, found themselves suddenly having to help process the deluge of incoming UI claims from all over the state.
Mooney said the claim filings have recently slowed down and he and his staff are looking forward to getting people signed up for job training.
“We have been contacting people on UI and have been letting them know about the programs they qualify for,” he said. “We are also looking at setting up a virtual job fair and getting people signed up for online training.”
The programs, offered through Ozark Acton and the Missouri Job Center, are a free service.
Mooney said there is currently no set date for when the West Plains Job Center will reopen to the public, but he said that it will likely be a gradual and limited reopening at first as certain precautions have to be made, like protective barriers for staff and hand sanitizing stations.
Mooney said he has two case workers available to help, Teri Ebel at 204-3131 and Taj Singh at 204-1405. People seeking assistance can also email Mooney at smooney@scwib.org.
For more information on the programs available, call Ozark Action at 256-6147 or the Missouri Job Center at 256-3158 or go online at www.jobs.mo.gov.
