Shirley Edgeller 

A memorial service for Shirley Christine Edgeller, 73, West Plains, Mo., will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at First Baptist Church, West Plains, Mo.
Mrs. Edgeller passed away at 6:53 p.m., Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at her home.
She was born Oct. 1, 1947, in Rector, Ark., to Marion Merle Bracken and Olla Frances Hardin Bracken. On Dec. 1, 1978, she was married in Jonesboro, Ark., to Vincent Fredrick (Fred) Edgeller, Jr.
Shirley graduated from Rector High School, Rector, Ark., in 1965. She attended Crowley’s Ridge College in Paragould, Ark., and graduated from University of Missouri Columbia in May 1992 with a master’s degree.
She was a Christian and was a member of First Baptist Church, West Plains. Shirley loved plants of all kinds, feeding and watching her birds, reading and especially loved her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband Fred Edgeller, of the family home; one son Lee J. Matthews, West Plains; one daughter Sarah Ledbetter and fiancé Chad French, West Plains; seven grandchildren McKenzie, Wyatt, Cheyanne, Kaylee, Westin, Paisley and Conner; her mother Olla Frances Bracken, Rector, Ark.; and a host of wonderful friends.
Her father and stepmother Merle and Frances Bracken, one brother Joe Bracken, one son-in-law Jason Ledbetter, her father-in-law and mother-in-law Vincent and Martha Edgeller, and friend Mike White preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association or Spina Bifida Association and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
