Funeral services for Evelyn Beatrice Wallace, age 96, of West Plains, Mo., will be held Monday, June 15, 2020, at Huddleston Cemetery in Alton, Mo., with Brother Dennis McGinley officiating.
Burial will be in Huddleston Cemetery in Alton, Mo., with services under the direction of Carter Funeral Home Inc. in West Plains.
