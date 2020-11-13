Best in Show

BEST OF SHOW — “Winding Road to Christchurch” by Brent Humphreys of West Plains andwon best of show and best in photography during the Harlin Museum’s recent 45th annual Fall Art Show.

With three separate divisions and multiple class and category distinctions, the Harlin’s 45th annual Fall Art Show was a “generous opportunity for Ozarks artists to put their best talents on display,” said museum officials.

Due to the museum’s precautionary coronavirus closure from March to September this year, the museum was  forced to cancel its annual digital art show and was also unable to host its annual photography show during  the closure.

Because of that, officials explained, this year’s Fall Art Show was really a “mega-show” with three divisions: Fine Art (2-D and 3-D), Photography and Digital Art, with two or three classes per division, Novice/Advanced and Youth/Adult, and  multiple categories.

Most of the entries made were in the Fine Art 2-D Division, which had five categories defined by medium: oil paint, acrylic, graphics, watercolor and mixed media. 

“Offering up some of the most creative pieces our gallery has ever seen, the artists who participated in this  year’s competition were varied in their exemplary talent,” said museum board President Vicki Warren-Martin.

Out of the 79 total entries received from 17 artists in southern Missouri — representing West Plains, Mtn. View, Dora, Licking, Cabool and Mtn. Grove — and two from northern Arkansas — Cherokee Village and Elizabeth, all 17 artists won an award for their work, rounding out the number of distinctions awarded to a total of 42 prizes in all, said officials. 

WINNERS

Fine Art – 2D – Best of Division Winner: Road Grater by Bob Lee, West Plains  

Novice Oil

First: Mrs. Mouse with Purple Berries by Juanita Walker, West Plains

Second: Rusty Chevy Truck by Juanita Walker, West Plains 

Third: Pots by Juanita Walker, West Plains 

Honorable mention: Abandoned by Juanita Walker, West Plains

Novice Graphics

First: Birds by John Cash, West Plains   

Second: At Home In A Tree by John Cash, West Plains  

Third: Rare Day In October by John Cash, West Plains   

Novice Mixed Media

First: Unidentified Flying Colors by Trent Young, West Plains  

Second: Picasso Inspired by Trent Young, West Plains  

Third: Christmas Presence by Trent Young, West Plains  

Advanced Oil

First: Sunday At Simms by Lee Copen, Mtn. View

Second: Wildflower Hill by Lee Copen, Mtn. View 

Third: Bunny by Joyce Stewart, West Plains 

Honorable mention: Rocky Slope by Lee Copen, Mtn. View

Advanced Acrylic

First: Force Of Nature by Lanie Frick, Licking 

Second: Lion In Bed All Day by Raymond Popp, Mtn. Grove

Third: She Speaks by Lanie Frick, Licking 

Honorable mention: From Here Begun by Raymond Popp, Mtn. Grove

Advanced Watercolor

First: Blue Jay by Jennifer Beach, West Plains  

Second: Old Mill by Carrie McIntosh, Elizabeth 

Third: Dream Roses by Carrie McIntosh, Elizabeth  

Honorable Mention – Water Lily by Carrie McIntosh, Elizabeth 

Advanced Graphics

First: Butterfly Stampede by Raymond Popp, Mtn. Grove

Second: RBG by Jennifer Beach, West Plains  

Third: Teagan by Jennifer Beach, West Plains  

Honorable Mention – Squirrel by Sheila Donley, Cherokee Village 

Honorable Mention – Horse by Sheila Donley, Cherokee Village

Fine Art – 3-D 

Sculpture

First: Steam Locomotive by Bob Lee, West Plains  

Second: Speed Boat by Bob Lee, West Plains  

Third: 2-Wheel Motorcycle by Bob Lee, West Plains  

Honorable mention: 3-Wheel Motorcycle by Bob Lee, West Plains  

Mixed Medium 

First: Song Of India by Erica Humphreys, West Plains  

Second: Scotty by Randy Connell, West Plains 

Third: Dead Fall Leaves by Trent Young, West Plains  

Digital Art 

Single overall winner: Teacup by Ann Kulpa, Cabool

Photography – Best of Show and Division Winner: Winding Road To Christchurch by Brent Humphreys  

First: Topaz Mill by Methven Swanson, Mtn. View  

Second: Strike by Randy Connell, West Plains 

Third: He Said, She Said by Erica Humphreys , West Plains  

Honorable Mention – Morning Light by John Latecki, Mtn. View 

Honorable Mention – Bone Inspector by Erica Humphreys, West Plains  

Those who are interested in learning more about the competition can contact the museum at  info@harlinmuseum.com or phone the museum directly at 256-7801. 

The Harlin Museum is a cultural arts center that has been telling the story of the Ozarks through art and  history since 1972. We are the exclusive owners of the L.L. Broadfoot art collection and we offer historical  artifact and art preservation, instructional workshops in fine art and folk-art subjects, competition art shows  and historical exhibits, and educational programming for youth and adults. Learn more at harlinmuseum.com.

