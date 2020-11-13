With three separate divisions and multiple class and category distinctions, the Harlin’s 45th annual Fall Art Show was a “generous opportunity for Ozarks artists to put their best talents on display,” said museum officials.
Due to the museum’s precautionary coronavirus closure from March to September this year, the museum was forced to cancel its annual digital art show and was also unable to host its annual photography show during the closure.
Because of that, officials explained, this year’s Fall Art Show was really a “mega-show” with three divisions: Fine Art (2-D and 3-D), Photography and Digital Art, with two or three classes per division, Novice/Advanced and Youth/Adult, and multiple categories.
Most of the entries made were in the Fine Art 2-D Division, which had five categories defined by medium: oil paint, acrylic, graphics, watercolor and mixed media.
“Offering up some of the most creative pieces our gallery has ever seen, the artists who participated in this year’s competition were varied in their exemplary talent,” said museum board President Vicki Warren-Martin.
Out of the 79 total entries received from 17 artists in southern Missouri — representing West Plains, Mtn. View, Dora, Licking, Cabool and Mtn. Grove — and two from northern Arkansas — Cherokee Village and Elizabeth, all 17 artists won an award for their work, rounding out the number of distinctions awarded to a total of 42 prizes in all, said officials.
WINNERS
Fine Art – 2D – Best of Division Winner: Road Grater by Bob Lee, West Plains
Novice Oil
First: Mrs. Mouse with Purple Berries by Juanita Walker, West Plains
Second: Rusty Chevy Truck by Juanita Walker, West Plains
Third: Pots by Juanita Walker, West Plains
Honorable mention: Abandoned by Juanita Walker, West Plains
Novice Graphics
First: Birds by John Cash, West Plains
Second: At Home In A Tree by John Cash, West Plains
Third: Rare Day In October by John Cash, West Plains
Novice Mixed Media
First: Unidentified Flying Colors by Trent Young, West Plains
Second: Picasso Inspired by Trent Young, West Plains
Third: Christmas Presence by Trent Young, West Plains
Advanced Oil
First: Sunday At Simms by Lee Copen, Mtn. View
Second: Wildflower Hill by Lee Copen, Mtn. View
Third: Bunny by Joyce Stewart, West Plains
Honorable mention: Rocky Slope by Lee Copen, Mtn. View
Advanced Acrylic
First: Force Of Nature by Lanie Frick, Licking
Second: Lion In Bed All Day by Raymond Popp, Mtn. Grove
Third: She Speaks by Lanie Frick, Licking
Honorable mention: From Here Begun by Raymond Popp, Mtn. Grove
Advanced Watercolor
First: Blue Jay by Jennifer Beach, West Plains
Second: Old Mill by Carrie McIntosh, Elizabeth
Third: Dream Roses by Carrie McIntosh, Elizabeth
Honorable Mention – Water Lily by Carrie McIntosh, Elizabeth
Advanced Graphics
First: Butterfly Stampede by Raymond Popp, Mtn. Grove
Second: RBG by Jennifer Beach, West Plains
Third: Teagan by Jennifer Beach, West Plains
Honorable Mention – Squirrel by Sheila Donley, Cherokee Village
Honorable Mention – Horse by Sheila Donley, Cherokee Village
Fine Art – 3-D
Sculpture
First: Steam Locomotive by Bob Lee, West Plains
Second: Speed Boat by Bob Lee, West Plains
Third: 2-Wheel Motorcycle by Bob Lee, West Plains
Honorable mention: 3-Wheel Motorcycle by Bob Lee, West Plains
Mixed Medium
First: Song Of India by Erica Humphreys, West Plains
Second: Scotty by Randy Connell, West Plains
Third: Dead Fall Leaves by Trent Young, West Plains
Digital Art
Single overall winner: Teacup by Ann Kulpa, Cabool
Photography – Best of Show and Division Winner: Winding Road To Christchurch by Brent Humphreys
First: Topaz Mill by Methven Swanson, Mtn. View
Second: Strike by Randy Connell, West Plains
Third: He Said, She Said by Erica Humphreys , West Plains
Honorable Mention – Morning Light by John Latecki, Mtn. View
Honorable Mention – Bone Inspector by Erica Humphreys, West Plains
Those who are interested in learning more about the competition can contact the museum at info@harlinmuseum.com or phone the museum directly at 256-7801.
The Harlin Museum is a cultural arts center that has been telling the story of the Ozarks through art and history since 1972. We are the exclusive owners of the L.L. Broadfoot art collection and we offer historical artifact and art preservation, instructional workshops in fine art and folk-art subjects, competition art shows and historical exhibits, and educational programming for youth and adults. Learn more at harlinmuseum.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.