Ella Grace Woolsey, infant daughter of Jarrod and Erika Woolsey, Mtn. View. Died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Cox Medical Center, Springfield. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Allen F. Kenter, 66, Willow Springs. Died Tuesday, March 17, in Springfield. Willow Funeral Home, Willow Springs.
