TODAY
Through Nov. 20: Ozarks Healthcare Foundation, formerly Ozarks Medical Center Foundation, is holding its annual sheet sale fundraiser. Sanders 1800 Series sheets are available in assorted colors and sizes. Preorders may be made by picking up a form from the foundation office and providing payment in advance. Pick up forms at 12 Parkway Center. Call 853-5200.
Through Nov. 20: The West Plains Senior Center is asking for donations of nonperishable food items for Thanksgiving baskets to be distributed to area seniors. Call Joy, 256-4055.
Through Dec. 1: The Ozark Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America will hold its popcorn sale fundraiser online at bit.ly/SupportScouting306. Free shipping is available for all online orders of $30 and above. To support a specific scout by name, visit www.trails-end.com/store/scout.
Through Dec. 20: “Fall Into Winter,” an exhibition of artworks by Cindy Temple, will be on display in the civic center gallery on the mezzanine during regular center hours, courtesy of West Plains Council on the Arts.
Through Dec. 31 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays): Nanci Harlin’s artwork will be available for viewing at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, 408 Washington Ave. Her work is predominantly done in colored pencil and features animals and western and Native American themes.
Nov. 18 (9:30): Willow Springs Senior Center will hold its monthly toenail clinic by appointment. Call 469-5210.
Nov. 18 (6:30-7:30 p.m.) and Dec. 15 (noon to 1 p.m.): Eric Gibson and the Thrivent Member Network invite family farmers to participate in a Zoom webinar, “Keeping the Farm in the Family” to learn how to take steps to protect farm assets today and in the future, identify and overcome transition obstacles and develop a strategy to smoothly transition and maintain family harmony. Sign up at connect.thrivent.com/eric-gibson/events.
THURSDAY
Nov. 19 (9, 10 and 11 a.m.): The Harlin Museum offers a Stencil-A-Santa Sweatshirt Workshop in three sessions to accommodate small groups and social distancing. Call 256-7801 or email info@harlinmuseum.com or c.cockrum@harlinmuseum.com.
Nov. 19 (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.): The Willow Springs Senior Center offers a hot meal pickup. The menu includes ham, dressing with gravy, yams, broccoli, a hot roll and pumpkin pie. Patrons older than 60 are asked to donate $3.50 per plate; all others, $6.
Nov. 19 and Dec. 10 (5:30-6:30 p.m.): A Business Resiliency Roundtable Series of three programs continues online via Zoom by Missouri SBDC at MSU-WP and OzSBI, free of charge. Preregistration is required and may be done at missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events. The second session is Pivoting Your Business Model and Messaging the Customer, and the third is Human Resources in Response to COVID.
Nov. 19 (6-7 p.m.): Eric Gibson and the Thrivent Member Network invite the public to participate in a Zoom webinar, “Thanksgiving Cooking with Chef Father Leo” facilitated by award-winning chef, founder of Plating Grace and priest, Father Leo Patalinghug. He will show how to make Thanksgiving Leftover Stir-Fry, Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Balsamic Glaze and Crispy Parmesan Potatoes. Sign up at connect.thrivent.com/eric-gibson/events.
