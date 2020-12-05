Children's Ballet of the Ozarks will perform its fifth annual presentation of “The Nutcracker,” with showtimes at 7 p.m. Friday and Dec. 12, 18 and 19, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19. All performances will be held in the West Plains Civic Center.
Toys come to life, and mischievous mice, twirling sugar sprinkles and sugar plum fairies dance to the treasured Tchaikovsky score, say the ballet’s promoters.
Based on the story written in 1816 by E. T. A. Hoffmann, the iconic holiday classic tells the story of young Clara, who is given a magical Nutcracker Doll on Christmas Eve by her eccentric Uncle Drosselmeyer. Transformed into a handsome prince at midnight, the Nutcracker defeats the evil Mouse King, whereupon he and Clara set out on a thrilling adventure. From the Pine Forest with dancing snowflakes, to the Land of Sweets — with beloved characters such as Mother Ginger and the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier — each scene is carried by the beautiful music of renowned composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Groups of 20 or more may receive tickets for $8. Tickets may be purchased from a dancer, on the website at ww.childrensballetoftheozarks.com, call 417-217-3546 or visit the West Plains Civic Center box office.
