It’s been my honor and privilege to have served you in the Missouri House of Representatives this year, and I’ll continue to work hard to push forward our common sense, conservative values. Along the way, I’ve had the privilege working together and becoming friends with other representatives and officials from across the state.
Both a special session and the annual veto session were held this past week in Jefferson City. A veto session is automatically scheduled (under our Missouri Constitution) every year if the governor vetoes any legislation passed in the last session.
Our Governor Mike Parson did veto a handful of bills. Most of those bills were “omnibus” bills covering multiple topics passed the last days of session. I’m not a big fan of “omnibus” legislation. It’s sometimes used as a tool to try to slip in language that has little chance on its own of being passed, but the language is intentionally stuck within a much larger bill at the very end of session.
The veto session gives every legislator (both senators and representatives) the opportunity to try to override the veto by a two-thirds member vote of both house and senate. No vetoes were overridden this year. The vetoed bills, however, might be reintroduced with better language next year.
We did take up and pass one additional piece of legislation at the request of our governor. Because of a court interpretation of an old (but vague) statute on the sales tax charged for new vehicles, additional taxes would have been collected without a clarification of the law. This legislation prevents additional sale taxes being charged when trading in more than one vehicle. It’s not a huge change, but will help some folks pay less tax which is always good.
Although I didn’t know him before, I believe that Governor Parson has done a good job for the state since taking office. Mike Parson was first elected our Lieutenant Governor in the last election, and was later sworn in as our Missouri Governor last year after our last governor resigned.
Governor Parson has brought needed integrity and common sense to the office. We were able to pass both his jobs and education plans this past year, and Missouri has now moved into a leadership position in the country for job creation.
I’ll wrap up this session’s summaries by reviewing selected legislation that didn’t get quite as much coverage as more highlighted bills, but I thought would be interesting to you. Unless I get special requests, this column will be our final legislative summary report covering the past 2019 spring session of the 100th General Assembly of the State of Missouri. The following bills have now been passed into law:
SB 275: Creates the new Senior Services Growth and Development Fund. This dedicated fund shall be used exclusively to enhance senior services through the Department of Health and Senior Services. At least 50% of all distributed funds shall be used for expenses incurred in the development and continuation of senior center programs, facilities, and services. This bill is good news for a lot of struggling centers across the state, and was passed to give these good programs new life.
HB 604: Encourages early childhood education (preschool age) by allowing schools that meet certain standards to include in the average daily attendance of the school any child that is attending an early childhood education program in the school. State funding for local schools is in large part tied to the average student daily attendance at each school. I am a strong supporter of both school and home based early learning programs. I have always thought that reading to (and simply talking or singing with) our young kids gives each a big head start in life.
This bill also establishes the “School Turnaround Act.” It requires academically underperforming schools to develop specific plans to better meet student needs, and provides an influx of much needed funding to needed areas. It also provides those schools with the opportunity to partner with outside experts and to share information about ways other schools have helped their kids.
HB 514: Establishes a Task Force on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment. The task force will explore solutions to substance abuse issues, draft necessary legislation to reach its goals, and seek education and treatment solutions to combat drug and substance abuse. As explained to me by one doctor, we have an addiction problem in our area (and country), and addiction is not limited to any single kind of mind altering drug. I am hopeful that this Task Force has the vision to come up with real solutions not just political platitudes.
This bill also mandates the referral of children born with prenatal illegal drug exposure or fetal alcohol syndrome for investigation to the Children’s Division. This procedure was already established in our area for as long as I can remember, but apparently, similar procedures were not consistently followed across the state.
This bill requires expanding insurance coverage for children with autism and other disabilities and adds therapeutic care for developmental or physical disabilities to the insurance coverage requirement for autism spectrum disorders.
HB 514 also allows older nursing homes (intermediate care facilities or skilled nursing facilities participating in MO HealthNet) to receive a higher Medicaid per diem reimbursement rate if they substantially invest in improving patient care. Newer facilities have been receiving a higher rate, but for some reason, the nursing home reimbursement rates for older homes was locked at a much lower rate even after the older facility was substantially improved or rebuilt in an effort to improve patient care. This legislation is intended to encourage every facility to continuously improve both facilities and patient care by making reimbursement rates fair and equal.
I’ll again close on a lighter note by mentioning two new state designations adopted this past year. I may have mentioned these two before. If so, I’ll apologize in advance, but I’ve had a special interest in both because of my Ozark hills upbringing. Both are uniquely special to southern Missouri.
This year, we made the hellbender salamander the official Missouri endangered species. Since snorkeling in local rivers as a kid, I’ve been fascinated by hellbenders. The salamander was so different to me as a kid that I thought it must have come from some other place and time.
We also designated a Missouri deciduous tree (Asimina triloba--commonly known as the Missouri pawpaw, paw paw, or paw-paw) as the Missouri fruit tree. I’ve planted Missouri paw-paw trees with the kids in our yard for several years. A friend has a large patch in his yard and passed on the seeds.
In southern Missouri, paw-paws mainly grow in the shade close to our Ozark creeks, rivers and streams. While in special session, I’ve been checking every night with my wife Sandy to make sure she’s been “down yonder in the paw-paw patch pickin’ up paw-paws, puttin’ em in her” basket (the fruit actually falls off the tree when at peak ripeness).
If not picked up soon after falling, the fruit is quickly eaten by bugs and animals or rots on the ground. Reports from home about this year’s crop have been good. I enjoy eating the fruit, but it’s an acquired taste.
I always look forward to meeting and visiting with people (and groups) from across the state. When you are in town, I encourage you to please stop by my office in the Capitol (District 154, office 114-C). If you would like to schedule a specific time to visit at the Capitol or locally, or if you have questions or concerns, please contact Sarah in my office at 573-751-1455. This is an especially good time between sessions to visit with me about suggestions for next year’s legislation. Prefiling of bills begins Dec. 1.
