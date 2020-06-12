Matthew Swaim and Erica Newcomb of Birch Tree are parents of a daughter, Cambria Belle Swaim, born at 8:40 a.m. June 3. She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her sibling is Tristin, 7. Her grandparents are Scott Gaitner and Rhonda Newcomb, both of Birch Tree, Daren Swaim, Martinsburg, and Dianna Penn, Blue Springs.
Dalton and Teira Grider of Summersville are parents of a son, Lane Everette, born at 3:52 p.m. June 5. He weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. His grandparents are Benjamin and Tracy Zigmantas, Russell Grider, and Jaime Grider, all of Summersville.
Steven and Bailey Steele of West Plains are parents of a son, Daniel Arron, born at 11:08 a.m. June 9. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long. His grandparents are Brian and Jessica Bales, Branson, and Sam and Julie Gunter and David and Robin Steele, all of Pottersville.
