Kerry Corwin

A celebration of life service for Kerry Rex Corwin, 61, West Plains, Mo., will be held from 6 until 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in the Rose Chapel at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Mr. Corwin passed away at 12:35 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at his home, surrounded by people that loved him.
He was born Dec. 18, 1957, in Kansas City, Mo., and was raised between Salem, Mo., and Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Kerry was a graduate of the school of hard knocks. He was a beautiful soul, always ready to lend a hand when needed, honest to a fault and never met a stranger. Kerry was a simple, loving, compassionate man, who never ceased to amaze everyone with his overabundance of useless knowledge. He loved nothing more than to find the things to make laughter, even it was at his expense.
He leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Theresa D. (Britton) Corwin, West Plains; his son Travis D. Corwin and wife Lisa; two granddaughters Raeann and Reese, all of Lonedell, Mo.; his mother Ilene “Jo” Bender; one brother Rod Corwin and wife Lori, Stanwood, Wash.
Kerry was passionate about the many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and even grandkids that he acquired through the years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Bender, both maternal and paternal grandparents, his brother Lonnie Robertson and an infant sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or Wounded Warriors Project and may be left at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
