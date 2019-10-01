Members of the Student Nurses Association (SNA) at Missouri State University-West Plains will host a book fair for the local Born to Read program from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Hass-Darr Hall on Missouri Avenue.
All campus and community members are welcome, organizers said.
Born to Read is a nonprofit program that promotes early literacy by donating books to new parents for their babies, organizers said. All families of babies born at Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains will receive a book, organizers added.
“This is a great opportunity for early Christmas shopping, as the fair will have children’s books, cookbooks and a variety of other gifts available,” organizers said.
For more information, contact Brenda Bell at 417-764-3334.
