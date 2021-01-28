Connie Hawkins 

Graveside services for Connie Mae Hawkins, 65, West Plains, Mo., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at South Fork Cemetery under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home.
Connie passed away at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Mtn. View Healthcare.
She was born May 4, 1955, in West Plains, Mo., to Forrest William Hawkins and Marcella Grace (Sally) Sexton Hawkins. Connie received her education in the schools of West Plains. She was a Christian of Baptist faith.
Connie worked at the International Shoe Factory for 20 years and was the assistant director at Little Angels Daycare for 22 years; she loved taking care of kids.
She is survived by one brother Randy Hawkins and wife Mary Jo; one sister Kathy Ledbetter and husband Danny; six nephews James Dunnihoo, Randy Ray Hawkins and wife Dewana, Corey Ledbetter and wife Amber, Brian Hawkins, Jeremy Ledbetter, and Dustin Hawkins and wife Holly; 17 great-nephews and -nieces; and nine great-great-nephews and -nieces.
Her parents, one sister and one brother-in-law preceded her in death.
Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday at Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to South Fork Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, 211 West Main, West Plains, MO 65775. Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertsondrago.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.