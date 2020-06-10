About 722 ballots were cast in Shannon County, a turnout of just over 17% voter.
In the race for Eminence mayor, alderwoman Margie Cleary won with 52 votes, defeating Tina McQuerry’s 45 votes, Doyle Conner’s eight votes and Brandon Imler’s three votes.
In the race for alderman of the North Ward, Logan Goldschmidt won with 30 votes, defeating challenger Susan Orchard who had 19 votes.
Jon Williams won an uncontested race for alderman of the South Ward.
In the race for Winona R-III School Board voters were asked to choose three candidates for a three-year term and reelected incumbents Kyle Martin with 153 votes, Gary Norris with 137 votes and Steve Rightnowar with 134 votes. Matt Kile received 115 votes and Chris Haynes got 101 votes.
Justin Bland was also elected in an uncontested race for a one-year term on the school board.
Voters in Winona also approved a 1% sales tax with 90 votes in favor to 63 votes against.
There were several uncontested races for city government offices with incumbent mayor Gary Shane Plunk and Ward 1 Alderman Carl McIntire being reelected, and Steven Simpson was elected as alderman of Ward 2. William Brawley was elected to a two-year term for alderman of Ward 3 and Steven Davis was elected to a one-year term for alderman the same ward.
Candidate for Birch Tree mayor Merri (Beth) Trotter won that race with 67 votes, defeating challenger Gordon Williamson, who had 15 votes.
For two open seats on the Birch Tree Board of Aldermen, chose Tramond Day with 51 votes and Gary Toy with 43 votes. Lester Nicholson received 28 votes and Joyce Neeman received 22 votes.
SUMMERSVILLE
In the race for Summersville School Board voters in Texas and Shannon Counties were asked to pick three candidates from a pool of eight. They selected incumbent Keith Keller with 195 votes, Priscilla Bradshaw with 192 votes and Nathan Cooper with 190 votes.
Board President Jeff Atchison did not get reelected, claiming only 144 votes.
Dustin Bell received 153 votes; Cody Bryant, 79; Chance Johnson, 53; and Max Racicot, 36.
In a race with only 11 votes, Benjamin Lehman claimed six to become Summersville's alderman, beating Sarah Redmond, who had five.
TEXAS COUNTY
A declared write-in candidate won the race for a five-year term on the Texas County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees. Steve Pierce won with 1,194 write-in votes, defeating George Shultz’s 630 votes and Gina Umfleet’s 499 votes.
Voters in Cabool approved a sales tax measure with 164 votes in favor to 85 votes against.
In the race for mayor Donnie Wells won with 151 votes, defeating challenger Danny Cannon with 104 votes.
There were also uncontested races for alderman with Sam Mudd and John Williams being elected for wards one and two, respectively.
Voters in Houston saw uncontested races for alderman seats; Kevin Stilley, Charles (Chalky) Wells and Ross Richardson will serve renewed terms for wards one, two and three respectively.
Voters in Mtn. Grove turned over two incumbent aldermen: Contending for the role of Ward 2 alderman, Mark Boyd defeated incumbent Dan Barnett, 32 to 25. In Ward 3, Brenda Clark defeated incumbent Wayne Jones, 51 to 37.
In an uncontested race for alderman of Ward 1, Carolyn Mitchell was reelected.
