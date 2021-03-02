Randall Eugene Knight, 69, Moberly, formerly of West Plains. Died at 5:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at North Village Park Care Center, Moberly. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
James Gilbert Rader 66, West Plains. Died at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at his home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Ronald Ray Robertson, 64, Mtn. View. Died at 1:48 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital, Springfield. Yarber Mortuary, Mtn. View.
Lois Carolyn Phillips, 78, Eminence. Died at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her home. Yarber Mortuary, Eminence.
Fianna Magumi Hansen, 15, Springfield. Died at 6 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Cheryl Leslie Stroud, 77, West Plains. Died at 8:32 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
Elvie Levern Younger, 78, Eminence. Died at 12:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home. Yarber Mortuary, Eminence.
Judith Lee Snider, 82, West Plains. Died at 7:34 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her home. Robertson-Drago Funeral Home, West Plains.
